Some workers still have to be outside despite the excessive heat

Even on this fourth consecutive day of a statewide extreme heat warning, there are city, county and state workers all across Iowa, doing their usual outdoor jobs, no matter the triple-digit high temperatures. Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says city workers who do their work outdoors are having to take precautions to try and keep cool.

“Unfortunately, they still have work to do,” McQueen says. “They’ve been doing some patching on the asphalt and so forth. The heat’s not good. We’re encouraging them to make sure to drink plenty of water. We’re providing Gatorade and water to them, getting it out to the guys who are especially working on the streets.” The mayor says concerns about the sweltering heat extend to the director of the city cemetery where that grass still needs to be trimmed.

“She was cutting her guys loose yesterday at noon, because of the heat on the mowers,” said McQueen. “We’re just trying to make sure everyone practices caution, try to find some shade, take a break and stay hydrated.” City officials are also concerned about school-related traffic. Wednesday was the first day of classes in Shenandoah and McQueen is offering a lesson for motorists everywhere to watch out for students using crosswalks and sidewalks.

“We’re going to see more kids walking, more kids on bikes, probably,” he says. “So, just use caution out there and keep your eyes open, and let’s protect the kids on their way to school and home.” McQueen also reminds motorists to obey extended stop arms from school buses. Motorists failing to stop are subject to stiff fines — and even the loss of their driver’s license — if charged.

(By Mike Peterson, KMA, Shenandoah)