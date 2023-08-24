Update on Manchester anhydrous tank explosion

Officials say six residents were treated for anhydrous exposure after a storage tank exploded at a farm coop in Manchester.

City officials say it appears one anhydrous tank at Three Rivers FS overheated and exploded at the plant, knocking over another anhydrous tank, but the anhydrous dissipated quickly.

Initially, no injuries were reported as the situation unfolded Wednesday afternoon, but Delaware County Emergency Management now says six people were treated at Manchester’s hospital, and at least one person was admitted to the hospital.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)