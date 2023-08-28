Medical condition leads to truck hitting house near Le Mars

Five people were injured after a truck crashed into a house in Plymouth County this morning.

The Iowa State Patrol says the driver, 32-year-old Jesus Almaraz of Sioux City suffered a medical condition as he drove on Highway 3 near Le Mars is around 7 a.m. and his truck went out of control and hit the north ditch causing it to go airborne and crash into a house. Almaraz was was taken to Floyd Valley Hospital in Le Mars for treatment.

Three passengers in the truck, also from Sioux City, sustained injuries. One of them needed to be extricated from the vehicle and was airlifted to a Sioux City Hospital for treatment.

The state patrol says one resident inside the house also sustained minor injuries.