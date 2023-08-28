Ottumwa man charged with murder of Florida man

An Ottumwa man is now charged in the death of a Florida earlier this month.

The DCI says 30-year-old Trenton Orwig of Ottumwa was arrested and charged with second-degree murder following the investigation into the death of 33-year-old Nicholas Johnson of Florida on August 4th. The Lucas County Sheriff’s office says Johnson was found seriously injured in Russell after getting a call about an assault. He was taken to the hospital where he died three days later.

Orwig is being held without bond. No other details of the alleged assault have been released.

(By Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)