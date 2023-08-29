Judge dismisses part of lawsuit against southeast Iowa legislator

A district court judge has dismissed part of the lawsuit a woman filed against her biological father, who is a state legislator from southeast Iowa.

State Senator Adrian Dickey of Packwood gave his biological daughter, Korynn, a car in 2020. The car was totalled in an accident this spring and when she filed an insurance claim, the money was paid to Senator Dickey, who had a lien on the vehicle.

Dickey’s daughter, her mother and adoptive father filed a lawsuit against Dickey. Part of their claim was the senator and the Jefferson County Treasurer had engaged in a civil conspiracy when Senator Dickey signed his daughter’s name on the car title and lien without her knowledge. A judge has dismissed that part of the lawsuit alleging civil conspiracy, but is allowing other elements of the lawsuit to proceed.

Senator Dickey, in a written statement, has said his daughter knew he held the lien on the car and Dickey said he did it to prevent her from selling the vehicle for “quick cash.” Senator Dickey is countersuing his daughter and her parents for $120,000, accusing them of making false statements and injuring his reputation.