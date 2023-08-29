Minburn man dies in accident at Redfield Dam

A 32-year-old man from Minburn died after his car hit the Redfield Dam and went under the water early this morning.

The Dallas County Sheriff says the department got a call about a car traveling at a high rate of speed and the caller said there was a lot of debris in the areas of the dam. Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office say it appears Jordan West’s car left the roadway, hit several large boulders in the dam area, and went into the water around 1:30 a.m..

West’s body was found in the driver’s seat when the car was pulled out of the water on the east side of the Redfield Dam.