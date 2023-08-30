Webster City man killed in motorcycle accident with truck

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a truck on Tuesday afternoon near Fort Dodge.

The victim is identified as 74-year-old Daniel Brown of Webster City. Reportedly, an eastbound 2018 Indian motorcycle operated by Brown collided with a 2010 International straight truck driven by 57-year-old Daniel Lundberg of Lehigh. The Lundberg truck was traveling southbound on Johnson Avenue and was crossing Highway 20 when he reportedly failed to yield the right of way to the Brown motorcycle.

Brown died in the accident. His body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Ankeny for an autopsy.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)