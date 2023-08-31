Cedar Rapids receives funding to rebuild neighborhood flooded in 2008

A decade and a half after Cedar Rapids was swamped by the flood of 2008, the city’s landing millions of dollars to revitalize and build new homes in the historic Oak Hill neighborhood. Cedar Rapids’ economic development manager Caleb Mason says they worked with residents and businesses to create collaborative neighborhood plans.

“We tailor our incentives to those,” Mason says, “so now we have outcomes and a plan and the community, alongside the city, has a vision of what that should look like.” The city just received $1.8 million in workforce housing tax credits for Oak Hill, along with a $3.8 million package from the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

“We’re continuing our revitalization efforts there,” Mason says, “and it’s guided by a plan that has been adopted by the city council with a lot of input from our citizens.” Vacant lots across from the Linn County Public Health Department will soon be the site of new two-story townhomes.

The money will finance several other projects, all of which are intended to meet the demand for the city’s growing workforce.

(By Grant Winterer, Iowa Public Radio)