ISU taking comments on removal of Carrie Chapman Catt’s name from building

An Iowa State University committee’s first vote would to keep Carrie Chapman Catt’s name on a campus building.

Nine members of the committee voted to keep Catt’s name on the building and 6 voted to remove it. The building was named in her honor in 1990 for her efforts to ratify the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. The committee was formed in 2021 after accusations that Catt used racist language and tactics in her push to get the issue passed.

The committee met 27 times to review multiple documents surrounding 1880 ISU grad. There is now a public input period that will last through October 29th, and the committee will then take a final vote.