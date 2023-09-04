Two motorcyclists die in collision with pickup

Two people were killed Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle-truck accident east of Woolstock.

The Iowa State Patrol identified the victims as 52-year-old Eric Gustafson of Thompson, Iowa and 48-year-old Mindy Chandler of Waukee, Iowa.

Reportedly, an eastbound 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Eric Gustafson was following an eastbound 1995 Ford F15 pickup truck driven by Patricia Krieger of Woolstock.

The Gustafson motorcycle began to pass the Krieger pickup truck as Krieger was making a left hand turn on to Ida Avenue. The Gustafson motorcycle then struck the rear bumper of the Krieger truck. Both Gustafson and his passenger Mindy Chandler died of their injuries.

The two bodies were transported by Foster Funeral and Cremation Center of Webster City for an autopsy by the state medical examiner in Ankeny. Krieger escaped injury in the accident.

(Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)