Report lists several issues that led to partial collapse of Davenport building

The city of Davenport released a report today from The White Burch Group engineering firm hired to investigate the deadly partial collapse of a downtown building.

The investigation found failures in repair work and lack of maintenance were part of the cause. It says repair crews were advised by a professional engineer days before the collapse to remove layers of brick from the western side of the building and the supports they put in place were “grossly inadequate.” The report says the collapse would not have happened with proper supports and repairs.

It also says inadequate maintenance by building owner Andrew Wold allowed water to infiltrate the building and caused walls to degrade and weaken over time. Three people were found dead in hte rubble after the partial collapse in late May.

Several lawsuits have been filed in the aftermath of the building collapse, including one by the building’s owner against an engineering firm he hired to advise him on repairs.

Here’s the full report: Davenport Collapse report PDF