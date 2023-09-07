Sheldon man accused of killing his mother to plead guilty

A northwest Iowa man accused of killing his mother earlier this year appears to be ready to plead guilty.

Nathaniel Kassel of Rock Rapids was charged with murder in the first degree in the death of his mother, Jody Duskin. Kassel had earlier pleaded not guilty and was set to go on trial October 17, but court records now indicate a plea and sentencing hearing is set instead for September 18 in O’Brien County District Court.

Jody Duskin was found dead in her home in Sheldon in March. Court documents state that Kassel corresponded with family members saying he was planning to kill Duskin. Kassel was arrested in South Dakota the day after Duskin’s body was found.

Kassel had also originally been charged with operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and possession or control of a firearm as a felon. Those charges have been dismissed.

(By Scott Van Aartsen, KIWA, Sheldon)