Caucus campaigning adds to already busy ISU-Iowa game in Ames

Extra security will be on hand tomorrow (Saturday) in Ames as former President Donald Trump and other GOP presidential contenders join the crowd on hand for the Iowa-Iowa State football game.

ISU police chief, Michael Newton, says the candidates make a big day even bigger. “It’s the Super Bowl of Iowa. It brings in so many people, we’re already upping staffing. And so this we just, you know, almost comes close to doubling some of our efforts,” he says. He says security teams will try to minimize the disruption for football fans coming and going to Jack Trice Stadium. But he says people should expect to spend some extra time in the gameday traffic.

“We’ve made it clear to each of the campaigns that we need to do as much as we can right to treat them like other fans, but understanding there’s a higher level of security that goes along with a former president,” Newton says. He says his department made mutual aid requests to other state, local and federal agencies to be sure enough law enforcement officers will be on hand.

Republican candidates Vivek Ramaswamy, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson also have plans to be in Ames on gameday. Newton made his comments on the Iowa Public Radio show “River to River.”