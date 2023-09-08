Former Plymouth County deputy gets new trial on burglary charges

A former Plymouth County Deputy who was sentenced to 40 years on burglary and theft charges will get a new trial.

Iowa Third District Judge Steven Andreason ruled that 44-year-old Aaron Leusink was improperly represented and did not receive a fair trial. Leusink was arrested in April 2020, for the theft of prescription drugs from two Plymouth County pharmacies, the Sheriffs Office evidence locker, and other places.

He pled guilty to 11 charges last year and later filed an appeal. Judge Andreason Thursday released Leusink to the custody of the Plymouth County Sheriff. Bond has been set at $30,000 dollars.

(By John Slegers, KLEM, Le Mars)