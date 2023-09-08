Keokuk dam part of federal research project

Of the 90,000 dams in the U.S., just seven were chosen for new federal hydropower research and development projects — and one of them is in southeast Iowa. Jennifer Garson, at the U.S. Department of Energy, says the $2.3 million grant will pay for testing on two new turbine systems produced by Keokuk-based Amjet Turbine Systems.

“This will be one of the largest projects that we’ve undertaken with them,” Garson says, “really thinking about putting these turbines in the water and testing them to industry standards.” The three-year project could begin within the next few months. Only about 3% of the nation’s dams currently generate power. The goal is to test turbines that could be used at many others.

Garson says hydropower can be generated on just about any body of water. She says hydro- can combine with solar, wind, and other renewable energies to provide power grid reliability and stability.

(By Rich Egger, Tri States Public Radio)