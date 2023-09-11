Iowa’s Castro wins B1G weekly honor

Iowa senior defensive back Sebastian Castro has been named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week following his performance in the Hawkeyes’ 20-13 Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series win at Iowa State. The announcement was made Monday by the Big Ten Conference office.

Castro (5-foot-11, 205-pounds) returned an interception 30 yards for a score, collected four (three solo) tackles and had a pass break-up in last Saturday’s in-state showdown.

Castro’s pick-6 in the second quarter proved to be the game-winning score. The pick-six was Iowa’s first of the season and marked the 16th consecutive season that a Hawkeye defender has returned an interception for a score, the second longest active streak in the country (Utah).

One of Castro’s four tackles and his one pass break-up both came on third-down plays in the second half.

The native of Oak Lawn, Illinois, is the first Hawkeye to earn Big Ten weekly recognition this season