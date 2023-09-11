K9 helps nab high speed chase suspect

A police dog tracked down the suspect after a high-speed chase in southeast Iowa.

At 3 a.m. Saturday, a state trooper chased a vehicle driving over 100 miles an hour into Albia. The vehicle hit a curb, ended up in a private driveway on Albia’s Main Street and the driver ran into a wooded area.

A K9 from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office found the suspect and human officers arrested a man. The sheriff’s office hasn’t released the man’s name or what charges he faces.

(By Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)