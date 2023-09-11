Plymouth County officials say stolen car’s driver died in 5-vehicle crash

Officials say a 26-year-old man driving a stolen car was killed in a five-vehicle crash in northwest Iowa.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s office, a gold Nissan Sentra that was reported stolen in Sioux City on Saturday was speeding through the town of Hinton when it sideswiped a SUV and a sedan that were stopped at an intersection. The stolen car ran the red light and hit two other vehicles and came to rest in the middle of the intersection.

The driver of the stolen car died and today the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office has identified him as 26-year-old Ryan Maier of Sioux City. Four children in one of the vehicles were treated at the scene, while a passenger in the same SUV was taken to the hospital in Orange City for treatment.

(By Scott Van Aartsen, KIWA, Sheldon)