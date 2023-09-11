Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 9/11/23

Class 5A

1. Southeast Polk (3-0), LW #1 vs #8 Ankeny Centennial

2. Dowling Catholic (3-0), LW #2 vs #6 Waukee Northwest

3. Bettendorf (3-0), LW #8 @ Linn-Mar

4. Johnston (2-1), LW #7 @ Ankeny

5. Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-1), LW #3 @ #7 Pleasant Valley

6. Waukee Northwest (2-1), LW #9 @ #2 Dowling Catholic

7. Pleasant Valley (2-1), LW (X) vs #5 Prairie

8. Ankeny Centennial (2-1), LW (X) @ #1 S.E. Polk

9. Waukee (2-1), LW (X) vs WDM Valley

10.Cedar Rapids Kennedy (1-2), LW (X) vs C.R. Washington

Class 4A

1. North Scott (3-0), LW #1 @ #7 Western Dubuque

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2-1), LW #4 @ Pella

3. Lewis Central (2-1), LW #7 @ #6 Bondurant-Farrar

4. ADM (Adel) (2-1), LW #2 vs #10 Norwalk

5. North Polk (2-1), LW #3 vs Humboldt

6. Bondurant-Farrar (2-1), LW #10 vs #3 Lewis Central

7. Western Dubuque (2-1), LW #6 vs #1 North Scott

8. LeMars (3-0), LW #8 vs MOC-Floyd Valley

9. Glenwood (2-1), LW #5 vs Denison-Schleswig

10.Norwalk (3-0), LW #9 @ #4 ADM (Adel)

Class 3A

1. Williamsburg (3-0), LW #1 @ Fort Madison

2. Mount Vernon (3-0), LW #2 vs Solon

3. Webster City (3-0), LW #4 @ West Delaware

4. Harlan (2-1), LW #3 vs Sergeant Bluff-Luton

5. Creston (3-0), LW #7 @ Carroll

6. Nevada (3-0), LW #8 @ #9 Hampton-Dumont-CAL

7. Sioux City Heelan (3-0), LW #10 @ Sioux City West (Thurs)

8. Clear Lake (3-0), LW (X) vs Waverly-Shell Rock

9. Hampton-Dumont-CAL (3-0), LW (X) vs #6 Nevada

10.Davenport Assumption (2-1), LW #9 @ Dubuque Wahlert

Class 2A

1. Van Meter (3-0), LW #1 @ Clarinda

2. Central Lyon/GLR (3-0), LW #2 @ Sheldon

3. West Lyon (3-0), LW #3 @ Unity Christian

4. Western Christian (3-0), LW #4 @ #10 Cherokee

5. Spirit Lake (2-1), LW #6 @ Forest City

6. Monticello (2-1), LW #7 @ Anamosa

7. Greene County (2-1), LW #8 @ Saydel

8. Southeast Valley (3-0), LW #9 @ DSM Christian

9. Central Lee (3-0), LW #10 vs Davis County

10.Cherokee (3-0), LW (X) vs #4 Western Christian

Class 1A

1. Grundy Center (3-0), LW #1 @ East Marshall

2. MFL-MarMac (3-0), LW #2 @ Aplington-Parkersburg

3. Underwood (2-1), LW #3 @ #8 AHSTW

4. Iowa City Regina (3-0), LW #4 vs Durant

5. Denver (3-0), LW #9 @ Central Springs

6. Sumner-Fredricksburg (3-0), LW #10 vs Dike-New Hartford

7. Treynor (3-0), LW (X) vs Red Oak

8. AHSTW (Avoca) (2-1), LW #5 vs #3 Underwood

9. South Hamilton (2-1), LW #6 @ West Central Valley

10.Wilton (3-0), LW (X) vs Dyersville Beckman

Class A

1. Lynnville-Sully (3-0), LW #2 vs #4 Madrid

2. Woodbury Central (3-0), LW #3 vs LeMars Gehlen

3. Saint Ansgar (3-0), LW #5 vs Belmond-Klemme

4. Madrid (3-0), LW #4 @ #1 Lynnville-Sully

5. North Linn (3-0), LW #7 vs North Cedar

6. West Hancock (2-1), LW #1 vs North Union

7. South Central Calhoun (3-0), LW #8 vs ACGC

8. Nashua-Plainfield (3-0), LW (X) @AGWSR

9. Mount Ayr (2-1), LW #6 vs Central Decatur

10.East Buchanan (2-1), LW #10 @ Starmont (Thurs)

8-Player

1. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (3-0), LW #1 @ Dunkerton

2. Winfield-Mount Union (3-0), LW #2 @ Montezuma (Sat)

3. CAM (Anita) (3-0), LW #3 vs Coon Rapids-Bayard

4. Remsen St. Mary’s (3-0), LW #5 vs Boyer Valley

5. Bedford (3-0), LW #9 vs East Union

6. Central City (2-1), LW #6 Idle

7. Don Bosco (2-1), LW #8 vs #10 Kee High

8. Lenox (2-1), LW #4 vs Mormon Trail

9. Baxter (3-0), LW #10 vs Glidden-Ralston

10.Lansing Kee (3-0), LW (X) @ #7 Don Bosco