Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 9/11/23

Class 5A
1. Southeast Polk (3-0), LW #1 vs #8 Ankeny Centennial
2. Dowling Catholic (3-0), LW #2 vs #6 Waukee Northwest
3. Bettendorf (3-0), LW #8 @ Linn-Mar
4. Johnston (2-1), LW #7 @ Ankeny
5. Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-1), LW #3 @ #7 Pleasant Valley
6. Waukee Northwest (2-1), LW #9 @ #2 Dowling Catholic
7. Pleasant Valley (2-1), LW (X) vs #5 Prairie
8. Ankeny Centennial (2-1), LW (X) @ #1 S.E. Polk
9. Waukee (2-1), LW (X) vs WDM Valley
10.Cedar Rapids Kennedy (1-2), LW (X) vs C.R. Washington
Class 4A
1. North Scott (3-0), LW #1 @ #7 Western Dubuque
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2-1), LW #4 @ Pella
3. Lewis Central (2-1), LW #7 @ #6 Bondurant-Farrar
4. ADM (Adel) (2-1), LW #2 vs #10 Norwalk
5. North Polk (2-1), LW #3 vs Humboldt
6. Bondurant-Farrar (2-1), LW #10 vs #3 Lewis Central
7. Western Dubuque (2-1), LW #6 vs #1 North Scott
8. LeMars (3-0), LW #8 vs MOC-Floyd Valley
9. Glenwood (2-1), LW #5 vs Denison-Schleswig
10.Norwalk (3-0), LW #9 @ #4 ADM (Adel)
Class 3A
1. Williamsburg (3-0), LW #1 @ Fort Madison
2. Mount Vernon (3-0), LW #2 vs Solon
3. Webster City (3-0), LW #4 @ West Delaware
4. Harlan (2-1), LW #3 vs Sergeant Bluff-Luton
5. Creston (3-0), LW #7 @ Carroll
6. Nevada (3-0), LW #8 @ #9 Hampton-Dumont-CAL
7. Sioux City Heelan (3-0), LW #10 @ Sioux City West (Thurs)
8. Clear Lake (3-0), LW (X) vs Waverly-Shell Rock
9. Hampton-Dumont-CAL (3-0), LW (X) vs #6 Nevada
10.Davenport Assumption (2-1), LW #9 @ Dubuque Wahlert
Class 2A
1. Van Meter (3-0), LW #1 @ Clarinda
2. Central Lyon/GLR (3-0), LW #2 @ Sheldon
3. West Lyon (3-0), LW #3 @ Unity Christian
4. Western Christian (3-0), LW #4 @ #10 Cherokee
5. Spirit Lake (2-1), LW #6 @ Forest City
6. Monticello (2-1), LW #7 @ Anamosa
7. Greene County (2-1), LW #8 @ Saydel
8. Southeast Valley (3-0), LW #9 @ DSM Christian
9. Central Lee (3-0), LW #10 vs Davis County
10.Cherokee (3-0), LW (X) vs #4 Western Christian
Class 1A
1. Grundy Center (3-0), LW #1 @ East Marshall
2. MFL-MarMac (3-0), LW #2 @ Aplington-Parkersburg
3. Underwood (2-1), LW #3 @ #8 AHSTW
4. Iowa City Regina (3-0), LW #4 vs Durant
5. Denver (3-0), LW #9 @ Central Springs
6. Sumner-Fredricksburg (3-0), LW #10 vs Dike-New Hartford
7. Treynor (3-0), LW (X) vs Red Oak
8. AHSTW (Avoca) (2-1), LW #5 vs #3 Underwood
9. South Hamilton (2-1), LW #6 @ West Central Valley
10.Wilton (3-0), LW (X) vs Dyersville Beckman
Class A
1. Lynnville-Sully (3-0), LW #2 vs #4 Madrid
2. Woodbury Central (3-0), LW #3 vs LeMars Gehlen
3. Saint Ansgar (3-0), LW #5 vs Belmond-Klemme
4. Madrid (3-0), LW #4 @ #1 Lynnville-Sully
5. North Linn (3-0), LW #7 vs North Cedar
6. West Hancock (2-1), LW #1 vs North Union
7. South Central Calhoun (3-0), LW #8 vs ACGC
8. Nashua-Plainfield (3-0), LW (X) @AGWSR
9. Mount Ayr (2-1), LW #6 vs Central Decatur
10.East Buchanan (2-1), LW #10 @ Starmont (Thurs)
8-Player
1. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (3-0), LW #1 @ Dunkerton
2. Winfield-Mount Union (3-0), LW #2 @ Montezuma (Sat)
3. CAM (Anita) (3-0), LW #3 vs Coon Rapids-Bayard
4. Remsen St. Mary’s (3-0), LW #5 vs Boyer Valley
5. Bedford (3-0), LW #9 vs East Union
6. Central City (2-1), LW #6 Idle
7. Don Bosco (2-1), LW #8 vs #10 Kee High
8. Lenox (2-1), LW #4 vs Mormon Trail
9. Baxter (3-0), LW #10 vs Glidden-Ralston
10.Lansing Kee (3-0), LW (X) @ #7 Don Bosco