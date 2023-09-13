U.S. Rep. Nunn introduces Prevent Youth Suicide Act

Iowa Congressman Zach Nunn is co-sponsoring a bill that would require suicide awareness and prevention training for most school employees in every state, at least every other year.

“September marks Suicide Prevention Month and as know across the country this is a challenge that impacts people of all ages at all points in their life,” Nunn said, “but none more so than youth who are suffering.”

All but two states have laws that encourage school personnel to take suicide prevention training, but Iowa is one of only 17 states where it’s mandatory for school staff each year. It’s a requirement Nunn supported when he was a member of the state legislature.

“This is the model that can be used, not just here in Iowa, but to help save kids across the country,” Nunn said. “And that’s why I’m commited to a bipartisan piece of legislation working to put a federal plan in place, to help our educators and families to have those resources in that critical time of need.”

Nunn, a Republican from Bondurant, is co-sponsoring the bill with a Democrat from Alaska. It would require suicide prevention training for all licensed staff in public and private schools that serve sixth through 12th grade students.

“Any loss of life to suicide is one loss too many. We’ve all been touched by this in very personal ways,” Nunn said. “This is an opportunity for us to help be part of the solution.”