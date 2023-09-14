Algona police officer shot and wounded, suspect jailed after manhunt

An Algona man is in custody after he allegedly shot a police officer Wednesday night.

Few details have been released, but the Iowa State Patrol says the shooting took place at a residence near the Kossuth County Fairgrounds, on the south side of Algona, around 8 PM.

Forty-three-year-old Kyle Lou Ricke of Algona was taken into custody shortly before midnight following a nearly 4-hour search.

Law enforcement agencies from across Iowa and Minnesota were involved in the search, that included the use of drones to try and locate the suspect.

Algona residents were asked to shelter in place during the search, including students at Bishop Garrigan High School.

Officials have not identified the officer or provided any information as to his condition at this time.

Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona