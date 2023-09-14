Corn harvest estimates for Iowa lowered

Weather conditions have prompted the U.S.D.A. to lower its prediction of corn yields in Iowa by one-and-a-half percent.

The estimate released today is based on crop conditions through September 1st. The U.S.D.A. predicts the average corn yield in Iowa will be 200 bushels per acre, down slightly from last month. However, at least 200,000 more acres of corn were planted in Iowa this year compared to last and the U.S.D.A. predicts Iowa’s overall corn harvest will be 2%t larger than last year’s.

The U.S.D.A.’s analysis of Iowa soybean yields per acre is the same as it was in August. With more corn going in the ground, fewer acres of soybeans were planted in Iowa this year and the U.S.D.A. expects the total soybean harvest in Iowa to be down two percent from last year.