Suicide prevention walks planned in six Iowa cities

At least a half dozen Iowa communities are holding special walks this weekend and in the coming weeks to raise awareness about the availability of help to anyone considering taking their own lives.

Colleen Jennings, a member of the Delaware County Suicide Prevention Coalition, says she lost her son to suicide in 2012.

“We just want that community feeling out there that there is support for people that might be thinking about suicide or having suicidal thoughts,” Jennings says. “There is a community that is available to be there for you.”

Manchester is hosting what it’s calling the “Walk 4 Tomorrow” on Saturday morning at the Delaware County Fairgrounds. Jennings says everyone is susceptible to suicidal thoughts.

“It doesn’t necessarily happen to people in a certain race or a certain age, a certain social bracket,” Jennings says. “It can happen to anybody and we want everyone to support the cause.” State health officials say suicide is the number-two cause of death for Iowans between the ages of 15 and 24.

For those taking part in the Manchester walk, Jennings suggests they share a picture to honor a loved one they’ve lost. “We are going to have a memory line and we would like you to bring a paper copy of a photo, not the actual photo itself,” Jennings says. “That will be displayed that day on the line with anybody else that decides to put a picture there.”

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is sponsoring five other walks in Iowa, called Out of the Darkness Walks. The first of those is this Sunday in metro Des Moines at the DMACC Ankeny Campus. More walks are planned on September 23rd in Manning, September 30th in Davenport and Sioux City, and on October 7th in Mason City.

Iowa’s Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available around-the-clock at 988.

