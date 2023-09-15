Judge finds Davenport man guilty of kidnapping and murdering young girl

A Davenport man has been found guilty of kidnapping and murdering a ten year old Breasia Terrell in July of 2020. Scott County Judge Henry Latham heard the evidence against 51-year-old Henry Dinkins in a two-week trial and addressed the murder charge first.

“The court finds the state has met its burden of proof in this case the court finds beyond a reasonable doubt the defendant committed murder in the first degree,” Latham says. Terrell’s mother had a son with Dinkins and the girl was staying with the son at Dinkins’s apartment when she disappeared. Dinkins’s defense argued there was no physical evidence to tie him to the crime. But judge Latham said there was enough evidence presented. “The court finds beyond a reasonable doubt the defendant acted with malice aforethought and willfully and premeditatedly, and with the specific intent to kill Breasia Terrell, shot her on July 10 of 2020,” he said.

Terrell’s body was found by two fishermen several months after she disappeared in a pond in Clinton County. The prosecution argued Dinkins had kidnapped and killed the girl to hide the fact he had sexually abused her. Judge Latham said there was enough evidence to prove Dinkins kidnapped Terrell. “The court finds beyond a reasonable doubt the defendant removed Breasia Terrell on July 10th, 2020 from the apartment in which he was caring for her with the specific purpose of inflicting serious injury upon Breasia Terrell. The defendant knew he did not have the consent or authority Breasia Terrell to do so,” Latham said.

The judge says that evidence led to the kidnapping conviction.”The court based on the testimony of the witnesses and a review of the exhibits offered in this case finds the defendant Henry Earl Dinkins guilty of the offense of kidnapping first degree,” Latham said.

Terrell’s family members and supporters in the courtroom clapped after hearing the last verdict. A sentencing date has been set for October 11th.