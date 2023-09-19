Primghar woman accused of stealing from Pride Group facility

A northwest Iowa woman is jailed on several felony charges after being accused of stealing money from residents at a home for individuals with mental illness and disability where she worked.

According to criminal complaints filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court’s Office by the State of Iowa’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit’s Department of Inspections, Appeals, & Licensing, 48-year-old Jennifer Lynn Storm of Primghar is accused of stealing more than $23,000 from 21 different residents of the Pride Group’s Primghar facility. She was arrested on Friday.

The investigator alleges that she stole the money while she worked as an administrative assistant there, between fall 2020 and spring 2023. She was responsible for residents’ accounts and allegedly stole the money in several different ways during her employment. Storm is charged with ten counts of felony dependent adult abuse, first-degree theft, and ongoing criminal conduct, and faces a preliminary hearing on Monday, September 25th.

(By Scott Van Aartsen, KIWA, Sheldon)