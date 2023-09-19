Rock Rapids man pleads guilty, sentenced to life in death of mother

A northwest Iowa man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after pleading guilty to murdering his mother.

Forty-two-year-old Nathaniel Kassel of Rock Rapids was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Jody Duskin. Kassel had earlier pleaded not guilty and was set to go on trial on October 17th. Instead, he changed his plea and was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Monday.

Duskin was found dead in her home in Sheldon in March. Court documents state that Kassel corresponded with family members saying he was planning to kill Duskin. Kassel was taken into custody in South Dakota the day after Duskin’s body was found. Kassel had also originally been charged with operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and possession or control of a firearm as a felon. Those charges were dismissed.

(By Scott Van Aartsen, KIWA, Sheldon)