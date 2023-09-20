Algona Police Chief makes statement prior to officer’s funeral

Dozens and dozens of men and women in uniform filed into the Algona Community School gym this morning for the funeral of the Algona policeman who was shot to death last weekend. Algona Police Chief Bo Miller made a public statement just before the funeral began.

“I’d like to thank the citizens of Algona, Kossuth County, the State of Iowa and this nation for the overwhelming support that we have received,” Miller said. It’s the first time Miller has spoken in public since Office Kevin Cram (CRAM, rhymes with “tram”) was shot to death last weekend.

Algona lost a great man,” Miller said. “Kevin Cram was a son, a brother, a husband and a father. Kevin Cram lived the life of being a hero and he died one. Kevin loved his family and he served the citizens of Algona with integrity, honor and loyalty.” The Algona Police Chief described Cram as a role model.

“We at the Algona Police Department will strive to meet Kevin’s example for the citizens of Algona,” Chief Miller said. The suspect in the shooting, 43-year-old Kyle Lou Ricke of Algona, faces a charge of first degree murder. He’s still being held in the Brown County Jail in New Ulm, Minnesota, after being arrested in the nearby town of Sleepy Eye, Minnesota about four hours after the shooting.

(By Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona)