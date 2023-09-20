Event aims to highlight the abilities of Iowans with disabilities

Volunteers are needed to help run the second annual IowAbility Fair next weekend in central Iowa, a free event designed to remind Iowans who have limited mobility how many other abilities they still have.

One of the fair’s organizers is Angie Hulsebus, who’s been in a wheelchair half her life, following a motor vehicle accident when she was 20. She’s hoping hundreds of Iowans with disabilities will turn out on Saturday, September 30th.

“Our target audience is folks with mobility impairments, specifically wheelchair users,” Hulsebus says, “but it could be an individual or a family affected by spinal cord injury, spinal bifida and other neurological disorders, mobility impairments.”

Hulsebus says the event is a one-stop shop for networking, researching and finding new ways to have fun. The fair will feature a vendor area that will offer a host of medical equipment, devices and things like adaptive vehicles, while there will also be a wide array of adaptive sports and recreational activities to sample.

“Like adaptive kayaking, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis, handcycling, even bowling,” Hulsebus says. “We just have a ton of adaptive activities that maybe you’ve never seen or heard of, but we’re so excited to have you living life to its fullest, just trying new things that you’ve maybe never done before.”

The fair will be held at Easter Seals’ Camp Sunnyside in north Des Moines. At 10:30 that morning, there will be a Walk-N-Roll fundraiser. There’s also a raffle, a shopper’s alley where all business owners have a disability, and a free swap meet.

“If they have a piece of equipment or unused medical device that they no longer need, and it’s maybe just collecting dust in their house, they can certainly bring it with them and donate it to someone who does need it,” Hulsebus says. “And the reverse is true. If there is something there that they do need, they’re welcome to take it home with them, all free.”

The event is co-hosted by the Iowa chapter of the United Spinal Association and the Spina Bifida Association of Iowa. The register to attend or to volunteer, visit: https://iowabilityfair.com/