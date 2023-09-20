Iowa man sentenced to prison for setting ex-wife’s house on fire

A southwest Iowa man has been sentenced to spend at least 35 years in prison for setting his ex-wife’s house on fire as she slept inside.

A jury in August found 69-year-old Ellis Houk of Kellerton guilty of attempted murder, first degree arson, first degree burglary and two other serious charges. He was sentenced this week.

Police say Houk intentionally set his ex-wife’s home in Bedford on fire in November of last year. She escaped, but was critically burned and spent months in the hospital. According to court records, Houk was trying to flee the country when he was arrested in Texas.

(By Ethan Hewitt, KMA, Shenandoah)