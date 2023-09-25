Iowa State’s Contreraz wins Big-12 award

Iowa State kicker Chase Contreraz has been named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. It is the first Big 12 weekly honor of his career.

Contreraz made field goals from distances of 51 and 46 yards in Iowa State’s 34-27 victory against Oklahoma State, both into a strong southerly wind. He was perfect on the day, going 2-for-2 on field goal attempts and 4-of-4 on extra points.

With makes from 56 and 51 yards, the Missouri Valley, Iowa native is one of eight kickers nationally with multiple 50-plus yard field goals this season. His 56-yarder against UNI remains tied for third-longest field goal nationally this year.

Contreraz is the sixth Cyclone in school history to have multiple 50-plus yard field goals in a season and seventh to do it in their career.

Iowa State is back in action Saturday Sept. 30 at Oklahoma. Kickoff from Norman, Okla. is set for 6 p.m.