Waterloo looking at several species to replace lost ash trees

Waterloo is partnering with the Iowa DNR to replace about half of the trees that were lost to the emerald ash borer in the past decade. The city will be making one type of apple tree and three species of evergreens available for residential areas. Jacob Geller, Waterloo’s natural resources technician, says cultivating diverse species should help reduce potential tree losses in the future.

Geller says, “Species diversity in your urban forest means that you’re helping to mitigate any further issues concerning disease or pests that could rapidly kill a tree.” The trees will be available starting October 10th for 25 dollars each. Geller says they’re intentionally offering diverse species as a sustainable solution to ward off repeat catastrophes.

“In 1970, a whole bunch of elms were removed because of Dutch elm disease, and then we all planted a whole bunch of ash trees, and the ash borer came through, and now we have to replace a whole bunch of those,” Geller says. “Third time going into this, the opinion of the industry is to plant as many different species as possible.”

Removal of dead ash trees from Waterloo’s public spaces was completed in 2021.

(By Grant Winterer, Iowa Public Radio)