Congresswoman Hinson discusses potential government shutdown

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says the House continues to work to try and get a budget package done everyone can agree on to avert a government shutdown Saturday. “I’m not given up until it’s 11:59:59. Right. I’ll fight until midnight tomorrow night to get something done,” she says. The Republican from Marion is a member of the House Appropriations Committee and says she has been focusing on conservative measures that cut spending.

“We’re going to try to bring a continuing resolution or some sort of stopgap funding measure to the floor today that I think does that,” Hinson says. “It cuts wasteful spending, it funds the government for only about 30 days so we can continue to do our work and get these bills across and start those conversations.” Hinson says she’s hopeful they will get something done by the deadline. “If it does indeed get to a point where we don’t have a solution, I will continue to work to make sure we’re having those conversations. But my priority in the next 24 hours is continuing to push to get the government funded in a responsible way,” she says.

Hinson says she voted against the Ag FDA funding bill last night because it was not good for farmers. “We passed legislation out of the House Appropriations Committee that cut wasteful spending at these agencies, while still investing in agriculture, and again, Iowa’s priorities,” Hinson says. “And last night’s bill goes beyond redlining waste in my mind, it undermines rural America. And I will not compromise when it comes to investing in Iowa agriculture, I will not allow this process to happen on the backs of our farmers.”

Hinson says there are 435 different congressional districts, and 435 different opinions right now in the House on how to get the budget bill done.