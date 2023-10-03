Top NASCAR race coming to Iowa Speedway in Newton

The years of waiting are over and the big race is coming to the Iowa Speedway in Newton. NASCAR Senior Vice President, Ben Kennedy made the announcement outside the Iowa Capitol. “Today we’re proud to officially announce that on June 16th, 2024 the NASCAR Cup Series will race

for the first time at Iowa Speedway,” Kennedy says.

He says the race will be highly anticipated. “Today’s announcement is a triumph for incredible race fans around the world,” he says “They have long sought a NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway and we’re happy to finally deliver that for them.” Governor Reynolds was also on hand for the announcement.

“Fans from coast to coast will experienced racing through the Iowa lens. As governor I am confident that not only will we meet the expectations of NASCAR and its fans we will exceed them,” Reynolds says. The cup series is the highest level of racing for NASCAR and the governor says the race is equivalent to the the Major League baseball game held at the Field of Dreams near Dyersville. “From that first pitch to the game winning home run deep into the cornfield in the ninth inning against a picture perfect sunset Iowa delivered,” she says. “And now we can’t wait to deliver again as we welcome NASCAR back to the Iowa Speedway.”

The race is expected to have a 100 million dollar impact on the area. NASCAR hall of Famer Rusty Wallace, spearheaded the effort to get the track built in Newton in 2006 and was excited by the announcement. “There’s one thing I do know, we’ve seen enough races here at Iowa to know that it’s going to put on one heck of a cup race, there’s no doubt about that,” Wallace says. “We’ve seen some fantastic side by side racing great finishes but what a wonderful day.”

NASCAR racer Brad Keslowski was also on hand for the announcement. He has raced and won several times at the Iowa Speedway. “I was a big advocate for the Cup Series to come race here from day one, you know, the first day I got to come to this racetrack and see just how beautiful the facilities are, how well laid out they are and that with the interstate and airport, you know, adjacent to them just really well thought out from the top down,” he says. ”

The fan experience and, you know, thinking about the fan experience, part of what makes this to me such an easy event to get behind. It’s just that the fans that come out.” Fans can put down a $25 deposit for tickets to next year’s race on the Iowa Speedway website.