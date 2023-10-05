Iowa Corn Board president happy with the harvest thus far

The president of the Iowa Corn Promotion Board and Des Moines County farmer Stan Nelson says the harvest numbers are looking good despite all the challenges this growing season. “Were pleasantly surprised, considering the entire state was in some segment of drought,” he says.

Nelson raises corn and soybeans near Danville and says this season shows how well farmers have adapted. “This is a year that showed, that demonstrates our sustainable practices and our soil health practices. Combined with the seed companies better genetics, we’re still producing a crop,” Nelson says. “The U.S.D.A. pegs this is a carry out of two-point-one billion bushels of corn. Considering that the Midwest and the entire state of Iowa is in a drought, I’d say that speaks volumes for our for our activities.”

He won’t venture a guess on how the harvest will impact crop prices. “We don’t know….all we know now is we’re producing a huge crop this year that’s going to be marketed throughout the year for ethanol and the four-thousand other products made from corn,” Nelson says. Nelson made his comments earlier this week following the announcement of the NASCAR Cup Race that’s coming to the Iowa Speedway in Newton.