IUB clears out monthly meetings to focus on hearing schedule

The Iowa Utilities Board is clearing its calendar of monthly meetings for the rest of this year.

The IUB issued a notice that due to a high volume of docket proceedings, they are canceling the monthly public meetings set for October, November , and December. The notice says canceling the meetings will ensure there is no risk of outside communications for the public hearings and other contested cases that are pending. The IUB is currently holding a hearing on the Summit Carbon Pipeline.

The IUB also has issued an order canceling a scheduling conference next week on the procedural schedule for the proposed Navigator Heartland Greenway carbon capture pipeline. Navigator has asked that the process be suspended and is to give the regulators a status update on the project in March.