Iowa State’s Freyler named winner of Big-12 weekly award

Iowa State’s Beau Freyler has been named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week. It is the first Big 12 weekly honor of Freyler’s career and he is the second Cyclone to be named the league’s defensive player of the week this season, along with Jeremiah Cooper.

Freyler led the way for the Cyclone defense with two interceptions to go along with a team-leading and season-high 11 tackles in a 27-14 ISU victory over TCU. Both of his takeaways occurred in the red zone to stop threatening Horned Frog drives.

The Colorado Springs, Colo. native is the only player in the Big 12 to rank in the top 10 of the league in interceptions (3) and tackles (46) this season. His three interceptions on the year are tied for the seventh-most nationally.