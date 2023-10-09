Iowa’s Taylor honored by B1G

Iowa senior punter Tory Taylor has been named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week following his performance in the Hawkeyes’ 20-14 Homecoming victory over Purdue, it was announcement Monday by the Big Ten Conference office. It is Taylor’s fourth career honor.

Taylor punted six times for 284 combined yards, averaging 47.3 yards per punt. Two of his six punts went over 50 yards (61 and 57 yards) and two were downed inside the 20-yard line. None of his six punts were touchbacks.

The Australia native ranks first in the conference and seventh in the country in average yards per punt (48.0). Taylor has been included in Ray’s 8, which recognizes top punting performances nationally, four of the first five weeks of 2023.