Small Iowa community plans high tech option for its pickleball court

There are at least 200 pickleball courts in Iowa and many city councils, particularly in urban Iowa, are planning to build more. Officials who represent the 17-hundred residents of Lake City in western Iowa who’ve been discussing where and how to build a pickleball court in their community are planning a private fundraiser that will go beyond just collecting cash and checks.

Jacob Mathews, the city administrator of Lake City, says they’ll accept electronic payments through the digital app called Venmo. “We’re really excited to get this going and just make it nice and easy to send contributions to help support this project,” he says.

All the printed materials for the Lake City fundraiser will feature a QR code — one of those black and white squares with a barcode. “We’re going to put the QR code on the literature that we’re in the process of creating right now,” he says, “all the marketing material that’s being created for the pickleball court.”

According to a software company that tracks philanthropy in the United States, 63% of donors prefer to give online with a credit or debit card and another 17% want to use another electronic method like Venmo. Only 4% want to give cash.

Mathews says a 50-thousand dollar donation — in any form — will secure naming rights to Lake City’s pickleball court.

(Reporting by Nathan Konz, KCIM, Carroll; additional reporting by Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson)