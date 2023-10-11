Davenport voters pick incumbent, challenger for November mayor’s race

A state legislator has won the slot to challenge the mayor of Iowa’s third largest city in November’s election.

Just over 4000 votes were cast in yesterday’s primary for Davenport mayor. There were four candidates. Incumbent Mike Matson, who’s seeking a second term, got about 44% of the vote. His General Election challenger is Ken Croken (CROH-ken), a former Scott County Supervisor who was elected to the Iowa House last year. Croken got about 35.4% of the votes in the primary.

Croken is a lawyer who worked for the Genesis Health Care System in the Quad Cities. Matson, the current Davenport mayor, is an Army veteran who served on Davenport’s city council before being elected mayor in 2018.

There were primary elections for city council races in Davenport and five other Iowa cities yesterday as well.