UnityPoint merger talks with New Mexico system called off

UnityPoint, one of Iowa’s largest health care providers, is no longer planning a merger with a New Mexico-based health care system.

West Des Moines-based UnityPoint operates 32 hospitals and 280 clinics in Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois. Earlier this year, UnityPoint announced it was negotiating a merger with New Mexico-based Presbyterian Healthcare Services, which operates nine hospitals.

UnityPoint’s president and CEO has departed, according to a news release. He’d been a vice president at the New Mexico system. The new president of UnityPoint has been the system’s chief legal officer for the past two years.

This is the second round of merger talks UnityPoint has started, but then tabled. In 2019, negotiations with South Dakota based Sanford Health stalled. That merger would have created one of the largest health care systems in the country.