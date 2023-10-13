Northeast Iowa Community College president says he’s done no wrong

The president of Northeast Iowa Community College — on administrative leave for undisclosed reasons — says he’s done nothing wrong.

The community college’s board held a special meeting earlier this week and voted to immediately place Northeast Iowa Community College president Herbert Riedel on administrative leave. Riedel told the Dubuque Telegraph Herald he did nothing unlawful, unethical or immoral and is willing to return to the job.

The agenda for the community college’s board of trustees shows they discussed a personnel matter with the college’s human resources director and reviewed an employee complaint.

Riedel was hired last year. He’d previously worked at community colleges in Alaska, Texas, Florida and South Carolina.

Northeast Iowa Community College has campuses in Calmar and Peosta.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)