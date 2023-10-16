Iowa State’s Contreraz wins Big 12 honor

Iowa State’s Chase Contreraz has been named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. It is Contreraz’s second Big 12 weekly honor of the season and he is the only player in the league to be recognized for the special teams award twice.

Contreraz played a vital role in Iowa State’s 30-10 road victory over Cincinnati on Saturday. The Missouri Valley, Iowa native was 3-for-3 on field goal attempts – hitting twice from 30 yards out and once from 34 yards.

The senior also converted a critical fake field goal attempt with a six-yard rush up the middle on a drive that would eventually end as a Cyclone touchdown. It was Iowa State’s first rushing attempt by an upperclassman this season.

Contreraz was also 3-of-3 in the game on point-after attempts.