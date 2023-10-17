Iowa’s U.S. Representatives back Jordan for speaker on first vote

All four Iowans serving in the U.S.. House backed Ohio’s Jim Jordan for House Speaker in today’s first round of voting.

A few Washington, D.C. publications had listed first district Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks as undecided heading into the public vote for speaker. Miller-Meeks reportedly expressed concern and frustration during yesterday’s private House GOP meeting about Jordan’s pressure campaign to win votes, but Miller-Meek voted for Jordan during during the first round of voting on the House floor.

Second district Congresswoman Ashley Hinson announced late last week she would back Jordan. She released a statement just before her vote today, saying the country needs Republicans to “come together, govern and defeat the Biden agenda.”

Last night, fourth district Congressman Randy Feenstra announced that he’d be voting for Jordan. On Saturday, third district Congressman Zach Nunn announced Jordan would get his vote to get the House organized so it can take action on important things happening around the world.