Democrat announces campaign in Iowa’s second congressional district

A Democrat from Cedar Falls has launched a campaign in Iowa’s second congressional district for the chance to challenge Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson in 2024.

Sarah Corkery is a small business owner and two-time breast cancer survivor. In a statement provided to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Corkery said she looks forward “to holding Representative Hinson accountable for her partisan voting record.” Corkery cited Hinson’s support of abortion restrictions as well as Hinson’s no vote on “the first bipartisan infrastructure bill in decades.”

Hinson’s campaign manager said Corkery “will be a rubber stamp the radial Biden agenda.”