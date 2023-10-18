New owner for vacant lot where Ottumwa hospital once stood

The 10 acre site in Ottumwa where a hospital was demolished in 2019 is under new ownership.

St. Joseph’s Hospital in Ottumwa closed in 2015. The Des Moines-based firm called Blackbird Investments acquired the property the same year and announced plans to build housing on the site. After the hospital’s demolition, the lot remained vacant.

According to the leader of a non-profit involved in negotiations, the new owner also plans to convert the site into residential property. The vacant lot has been purchased for an undisclosed price by LifePoint Health. It’s the parent company of Ottumwa Regional Health Center, the 217-bed hospital in Ottumwa.

(Reporting by Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)