You can now vote early for November election

Early voting is now underway for the November 7th city and schoolboard elections.

Any registered voter can request an absentee ballot by mail until next Monday. County auditors can now send out absentee ballots to those who have already requested them. If you are voting with an absentee ballot, you must mail it so it gets to the county auditor’s office by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be valid and counted.

You can also vote early in person by going to your county auditor’s office. For more information on voting, go to the Iowa Secretary of State’s website.