Ernst says humanitarian aid should not land in Hamas’ hands

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says the U.S. needs to ensure humanitarian aid for Gaza goes directly to the people who need it and not into the hands of Hamas terrorists.

“With Americans still being held hostage by Hamas and the death toll of our fellow citizens continuing to rise, this moment demands clarity from our elected officials,” Ernst said in a speech on the Senate floor Wednesday.

Ernst reviewed her recent trip to the Middle East. She said during a meeting in Jordan, the country’s kind expressed his concern that Iran would “capitalize on the chaos” in Gaza and escalate the conflict.

“Now is the time for strong American leadership, one that understands the threat of war waged by Iran-backed proxies is to our own national security here in the homeland,” Ernst said.

Ernst, a Republican from Red Oak, compared Hamas to ISIS and she said they “deserve nothing less than destruction.”

The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate said lawmakers and the Biden Administration are working on a plan that would provide a surge of military aid to Israel as well as humanitarian aid for civilians trapped in Gaza without food, water or electricity. U.S. officials say they’ve so far confirmed 31 Americans were killed in this month’s Hamas attack in Israel.