Iowa yeast maker paying fine over alleged haz mat infractions

An eastern Iowa company has agreed to pay a fine to the Environmental Protection Agency over alleged hazardous waste violations. According to an EPA news release, Red Star Yeast Company of Cedar Rapids will pay nearly $38,000 in civil penalties to resolve the case.

According to the EPA’s announcement, “the company failed to comply with regulations intended to prevent releases of hazardous materials.”

The company has agreed to buy emergency response equipment for local agencies. The company will donate “protective suits and boots” as well as a thermal imaging camera to the Linn County Haz Mat Team and the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.