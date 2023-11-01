Water system serving NW Iowa gets $7M grant to finish treatment plant

A non-profit organization that provides water to a portion of northwest Iowa is getting a boost which officials say will keep things flowing well into the future.

This week, the Biden Administration announced $7-million in infrastructure money will go to the Lewis and Clark Rural Water System. The system’s executive director, Troy Larson, says it’ll pay for finishing construction of a water treatment plant in Vermillion, South Dakota.

“Even though the plant is located in South Dakota, every drop of water that northwest Iowa gets emanates from the treatment plant,” Larson says. “You can’t get water to Iowa if we don’t have a treatment plant.”

Larson says the ongoing drought has shown the vulnerability of water sources across the region.

“It’s the cornerstone of economic development, quality of life,” Larson says. “If you don’t have good quality water and have it at an abundant level, your community or water system is going to suffer in the long run.” Larson says the money will help with the final phase of the water treatment plant in Vermillion.

“Growth has far exceeded the projections of a lot of our communities and members,” Larson says. “Also, the drought has certainly played a role. It’s opened everyone’s eyes that maybe they’re not as flush with water as they had thought.”

The cities of Sioux Center, Hull, and Rock Rapids already get their water from the Lewis and Clark Rural Water System, which serves 20 communities in three states. Sheldon is expected to go online in November, and Sibley in 2025.

(Sheila Brummer, Iowa Public Radio)