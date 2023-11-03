Time running out to send in absentee ballots for Tuesday election

Next Tuesday is Election Day, and that means time is running out if you want to vote absentee. Woodbury County elections commissioner, Pat Gill, says timing is more important this election. “Want to make sure people that have ballots outstanding that they get them in here before the polls close at eight o’clock on Election Day,” he says.

Gill says there’s no leeway for late ballots.”That’s the new law they have to be in our possession by eight o’clock in order for us to count them,” Gill says. He says the absentee numbers in already are down, and he says the law change has contributed to that drop.

“We’ve heard a lot from folks, the disabled and the elderly, who are very disappointed that it’s made it much harder for them to request an absentee ballot,” he says. “And we’re just trying to do the best we can to educate voters on what they need to do in order to get that done.”

This election is for city council and school boards.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)